JD.com’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $67.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of JD.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of JD opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

