Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

