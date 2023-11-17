Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

CELH opened at $50.04 on Monday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,896 shares of company stock valued at $37,016,087. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

