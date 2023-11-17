JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $25,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,000 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $12.79 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

