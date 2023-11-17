JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $19,496,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.93. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $172.37.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

