JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $385.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.74. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.