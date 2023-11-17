JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

