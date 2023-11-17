JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

