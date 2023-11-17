JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $673,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

