JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.1% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 30,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

