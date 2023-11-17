JGP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 18.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.29.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $682.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.59. The company has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

