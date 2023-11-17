JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,499,525. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

RMD opened at $148.90 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

