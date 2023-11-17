JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMRT opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.93. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. SmartRent’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

