JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SmartRent Trading Down 10.7 %
NYSE:SMRT opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.93. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SmartRent
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SmartRent
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Invest in Social Media
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.