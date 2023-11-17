JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

