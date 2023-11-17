JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 551,049 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $71,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

