JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $961.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $834.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $511.00 and a 12 month high of $981.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

