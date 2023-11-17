JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $247.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.51. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $248.33.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

