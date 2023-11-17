JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.60

Shares of JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €40.60 ($43.66) and last traded at €42.95 ($46.18), with a volume of 15314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €42.50 ($45.70).

JOST Werke Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $625.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.95.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

