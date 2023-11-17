JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $15.27 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $26,744,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $7,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $5,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 526,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 25.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 506,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

