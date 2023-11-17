JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $233.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $151.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,194 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

