JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

