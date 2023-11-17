JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

