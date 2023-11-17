Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 388.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,789,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,173.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,919.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,980.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,177.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

