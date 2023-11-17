Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $18,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 717,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 428,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 25.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,843,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 378,936 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.41 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

