Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 222,474 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 131.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,474 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of East West Bancorp worth $20,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

