Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 327,400 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Vipshop worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 21.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,098.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Vipshop Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

