Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,090 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

