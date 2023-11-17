Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 688.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.