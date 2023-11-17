Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.86 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $175.32 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

