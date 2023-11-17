Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.56 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 39.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $174.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $177.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.38. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $2,858,204 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

