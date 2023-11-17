Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.15 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Grand Canyon Education worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,909,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,094,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,747,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.50. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

