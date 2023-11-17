Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $109,208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after purchasing an additional 256,977 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $140.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

