Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $22.41 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,473 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ferguson worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $165.07 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.97.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.