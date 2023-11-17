Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.23% of Sally Beauty worth $29,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $759,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 423,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SBH opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

