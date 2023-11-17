Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $23.21 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.