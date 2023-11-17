Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,841 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $154.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.72.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,585 shares of company stock worth $2,133,491 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

