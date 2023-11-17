Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Rambus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,725,000 after acquiring an additional 295,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $584,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 3,333,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,309 shares of company stock worth $2,139,942. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

