Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 374.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,156 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.98% of Steven Madden worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

