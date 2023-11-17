Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,842 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $185.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

