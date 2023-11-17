Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 169.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

