Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,295 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Trimble worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 84,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,747.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 167,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $42.81 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,704 shares of company stock worth $816,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

