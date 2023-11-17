Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 879,272 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,182,724,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after buying an additional 6,277,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,074,000 after buying an additional 294,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,270 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

