Keith Donald Bernhard Sells 15,227 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 15,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $228,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HG stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $15.41.
About Hamilton Insurance Group
