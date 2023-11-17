Keith Donald Bernhard Sells 15,227 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 15,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $228,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HG stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

