Kelleher Financial Advisors Acquires 1,074 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.9% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $244.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.