Kelleher Financial Advisors Acquires 1,250 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock worth $14,565,908 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.24 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.77. The company has a market capitalization of $358.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.