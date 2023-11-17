Kelleher Financial Advisors Acquires 2,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Intel stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of -108.37, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.