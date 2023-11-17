Kelleher Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,443 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TD opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

