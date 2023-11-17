Kelleher Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 83,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABT opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.