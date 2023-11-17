Kelleher Financial Advisors Buys 180 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

