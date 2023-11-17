Kelleher Financial Advisors Buys 208 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

